AJK approves more constructions of SDMA units at tehsil levels

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to create the units at the Tehsil HQ level, besides installing emergency aid equipment there.

“All the SDMA centers should be furnished with all required facilities, including a doctor with a stock of medicines.

“The centers should remain in constant touch with Civil Defence, Health Department and Rescue 1122,” the prime minister said while according formal approval of the construction of SDMA units in Tehsil Hari Gahl, Rera, Birpani, Dhirkot, Thorar, Jandathi and Tain Bazar.

The AJK PM also directed the Secretary State Disaster Management Authority to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during natural disasters.

Since Azad Jammu Kashmir was a quake prone region, he said, there was a dire need to take advance measures in this regard so that the damage could be minimized. “By taking precautionary measures we can minimize the damage caused by natural calamities,” he said adding that the situation in the region was changing due to environmental changes.

“AJK has been the worst victim of natural disasters, floods, earthquakes, storms, avalanches have been increasing for the past few years,” the PM said. In order to reduce the magnitude of losses during such calamities, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that preparedness at governmental level and awareness amongst the common masses were imperative.

EC all set to hold free, fair LB elections in AJK on Nov 27: Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Abdul Rashid Sulehria Saturday said that the Election commission with strict security measures is all set to hold free and fair local government elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on November 27.

In an interview with PTV, he said that all arrangements have been completed to ensure impartial local bodies polls aimed at shifting the power to the people at the grassroots level, adding, AJK’s progress is directly linked with the local government elections.

Sulehria further expressed his hope that the electoral exercise at the grass-root level would positively change the social, political and economic structure of AJK, adding, all political parties should come together to formulate long-term policies in the public interest. Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has issued the schedule of local bodies elections, which will be held after 31 years, he said, adding, the total number of registered voters are 29,50,000.

Replying to a question, he said more than 11,000 candidates including females are participating in LB polls in AJK.

To another question related to demands for teachers’ duties in elections, he made it clear that teachers are respectable to us and no such demands were coming from their side yet, adding, there is no change in the local government election procedure and they will be conducted on the same pattern.