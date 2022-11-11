‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes highest grossing Punjabi film of all time

The Legend of Maula Jatt breaks yet another record, by becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time at the global box office in the fourth week of its release.

The Bilal Lashari directorial has successfully surpassed the lifetime earnings of all the Punjabi hits including Carry on Jatta 2, Saunkan Saunkne and Chal Mera Putt 2 as it sits tall with box office earnings of Rs 172 crores worldwide.

Previously, the film has managed to break other records and has already added many titles to its name including; highest grossing Pakistani film and the second-highest-grossing film in the UK for the year 2022 as well as the most-watched South Asian film in Norway.

The Legend of Maula Jatt was released on October 13 2022 in 25 different territories with 500+ screens – making it one of the biggest releases to come out of Pakistan.

However, due to popular demand, the film continues to grab more screens in both the local and overseas markets. The film has also recently been released in France and looking forward to a great reception in that market. The Legend of Maula Jatt has managed to set new benchmarks for the Pakistani film industry as it races the country’s cinema to the Rs 200 crore club.

The Legend of Maula Jatt, a masterpiece of Lashari, boasts an ensemble cast starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Ali Azmat, Saima Baloch and Faris Shafi alongside veterans such as Shafqat Cheema, Nayyer Ejaz, Resham, Babar Ali and Raheela Agha.

Last week, the magnum opus becomes Pakistan’s first offering to hit the Rs 150 crore mark! The Bilal Lashari directorial has garnered over Rs 150 crores combined at the Pakistani and international box office.

The announcement was made on the film’s official Twitter account. “Taking the worldwide box office by storm, The Legend of Maula Jatt sets a new record for the Pakistani cinema with 150 Crore!” a tweet read. Lashari took to social media, expressing gratitude for the outpour of love and support. “You did it!” he wrote.