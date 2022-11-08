Murree Road blocked by PTI protesters

As part of their protest over attacks on party leader Imran Khan, PTI workers on Tuesday shut down Murree Road in Shamsabad, Rawalpindi.

The road’s closure on both sides caused problems for the locals.

The PTI employees set up camp on the highway. Due to the PTI sit-in, schools in the Rawalpindi Tehsil were shuttered on Tuesday.

Patients who were going to Benazir Bhutto Hospital faced a lot of difficulties, for they were forced to walk many kilometres due to the closure of the road.

The PTI workers were raising slogans against the government.

It is to be noted here that the PTI continued their protest for the consecutive second day on Tuesday against the attack on party chairman Imran Khan.

The Islamabad police also issued a traffic alert.

Islamabad Police Traffic Alert !

Faizabad

All clear for traffic.

Srinagar Highway, Motorway Link Road & Airport Link Road.

All clear for traffic

Islamabad Expressway

All clear for traffic.

G T Road

Diversions placed for both sides of traffic at Margalah Pahari point of GT Road⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) November 8, 2022

On Monday, during the hearing of a petition filed by the PTI against the Islamabad administration’s denial to grant permission to hold a rally/sit-in in the federal capital, the Islamabad High Court directed both parties to resolve the NOC issue, otherwise, the court would look into it.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the main petition filed by the PTI seeking permission to hold its rally in Islamabad.

A miscellaneous petition was also filed by the Islamabad administration apprising the court that it could not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to stage its rally/sit-in keeping in view the security situation and threat to Imran’s life that might endanger the lives of other people participating in his long march.

The court on the ICT administration petition issued a notice to the PTI.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired of the state counsel whether he had submitted some petition.