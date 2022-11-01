Govt knows how to deal with Imran’s long march: Marriyum

On Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) knew how to deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march which was aimed at creating chaos and anarchy in the country.

“Imran Khan’s long march will be sent back before it would make it to Islamabad,” she said while talking to the media.

She said the PTI had planned to turn the long march into ‘boody march’, but the government would protect the citizen’s life and property at all costs.

Imran Niazi wanted to get a date of fresh election through “bloodshed, abuses, guns and bloody revolution”, which was near to impossible, she remarked.

He was bent on dividing the nation and creating anarchy, she said, adding Imran Khan wanted martial law in the country as he had already hatched a conspiracy to pit the police forces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the police of the Federal Capital.

She said democracy would flourish in the country and the masses would be served in the best possible way. Marriyum said the statements of Imran Khan showed his desperation to regain power.

She criticized the PTI chief for openly asking the institutions to interfere in politics by ousting a democratically elected government.

The general elections would be held on time, and after the completion of the current government’s term, she added.

The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a historic Kissan package for the development of the agriculture sector, adding the directives had been passed on to the relevant departments for early implementation of the initiative.

Imran Niazi was an ‘autocrat’ who had received the certificate of corruption and incompetency by ruling the country for four years, she alleged.

“When a verdict come against his will he [Imran] started threatening the state institutions,” she said, adding the people knew the fascist mindset of Imran Niazi and the real truth behind the so-called revolution.

Marriyum said Imran Khan who used to call others thieves could not prove a single allegation against Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail during his tenure.

He [Imran] filed fake cases and accused PML-N leaders including Hanif Abbasi, Salman Rafiq and Saad Rafiq of corruption, but failed to produce a single evidence in the country of law, the minister claimed.

As regards the prime minister’s visit to China, the minister was confident that it would give impetus to the CPEC envisioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She regretted that the multi-billion corridor project [CPEC] was halted in the last four years by the PTI government, adding not even a single meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) was held during its tenure.

She said the present government had removed all the obstacles in the way of Chinese investment and put all the halted projects on track.

The prime minister’s visit to China would prove to be a milestone for CPEC, new accords would be signed with a focus on the progress of ongoing projects.

The Chinese president, the minister said had been a true friend of Pakistan and his support for the people of Pakistan and the country towards development and other spheres was remarkable.