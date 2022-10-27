Inter-district Football Tournament concludes in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: District Football Association Skardu and AAA Associates jointly organized an Inter District Football Tournament 2022 at Skardu in which 11 teams from different districts of Gilgit-Baltistan participated. The opening match was played between District Diamir and District Hunza. Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Hussain Zaidi presided the inaugural ceremony. The teams played in two pools to compete against each other. The finale was played between District Skardu and District Diamir. District Skardu won the final in an exhilarating match by shooting 3 goals in penalty shootout against District Gilgit. Governor Gilgit Baltistan and former Chief Minister Syed Mehdi Shah was the chief guest of the tournament. He congratulated the winning team and applauded AAA Associates for efforts to organize sporting events which provided an incredible entertaining activity for the community. The event drew a large number of spectators who enjoyed the tournament thoroughly.