‘Capital or jungle?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Sunday alleged that a party worker’s brother had been arrested in Islamabad after the capital police failed to extract the worker himself. In a tweet, the PTI leader criticised the law enforcement agencies in Islamabad for “ripping the law up to shreds” claiming that the police arrested Mehtab Bukhari when they could not find his brother – a PTI worker – Murad Bukhari. “Is this the country’s capital or a jungle?” lamented Umar as he expressed faith that “all those doing illegal work will be brought to justice”. Meanwhile, a case has still not been registered against the capital police for its alleged use of excessive force against protestors. Soon after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan as it announced its verdict in the Toshakhana (gift depository) reference, a protest had broken out at the Faizabad Interchange. The PTI workers have since sought to register a complaint against police brutality during the protest at Rawalpindi’s New Town police station. The injured PTI worker, Kamran Nazir had requested the complaint to be filed against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and IG Islamabad for allegedly ordering the protestor’s torture. The complaint also implicated SP Nausherwan, DSP Sajjad Bukhari and SHO Amanullah and also sought a case to be filed under terrorism charges. While the police issued an e-tag against the request indicating the complaint had been received, authorities have thus far failed to register the FIR. As per reports, police officials have thus far been unable to decide whether or not the case should be registered.