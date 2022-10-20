IMC celebrates 5th batch of future leaders under Toyota Goth Education Program

Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC), proudly welcomed the 5th batch of its flagship, Toyota Goth Education Program (T-GEP) matriculates, at a small ceremony held at its headquarters in Karachi. In attendance were IMCs CEO and senior executives and Mr Rehan Usman, General Manager, The Citizens Foundation.

Of the total 37 students – 24 girls and 13 boys – 89% or 33 students produced A1 and A grades whilst the remaining passed with B grade. Moreover, this year saw a much higher female representation within the batches. The company’s CEO, Mr. Ali Asghar Jamali met with the students and school Principals and presented them with a Certificate of Appreciation for their outstanding academic achievement. Speaking fondly of the visit, the CEO IMC, Mr. Ali Asghar Jamali said, “Our CSR program, Concern Beyond Cars, is all about creating impact and this outstanding result by T-GEP students is just that. Words cannot express the pride I feel in these amazing young children, especially the girls, considering the conservative background they come from. Education is every child’s right and we believe in fostering opportunities for the not so fortunate. Like I’ve said earlier, education is the only game changer for Pakistan and undoubtedly these young students will be the change agents of today and drive Pakistan’s future tomorrow.”

The Toyota Goth Education Program was instituted in 2008 under its Neighbouring Community Uplift Initiative to provide full financial support for elementary and secondary school education to children from economically disadvantaged communities of neighboring localities where IMC operates. The T-GEP is run in tandem with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), for imparting quality education from grassroot level. The total number of students enrolled currently in the program is 300.