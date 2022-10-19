Gold price in Pakistan today 19 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 136897on Wednesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold rate in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 117370 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 107590 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 125490.

Gold price in Pakistan, 19 Oct 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 136897.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 136897 Rs. 125490 Rs. 119786 Rs. 102676 per 10 Gram Rs. 117370 Rs. 107590 Rs. 102700 Rs. 88030 per Gram Gold Rs. 11737 Rs. 10759 Rs. 10270 Rs. 8803

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 18 October 2022 is being sold for Rs. 126543 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 147600 per tola in Pakistan.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.