How Can You Get the Most Out of Face Serums?

Serums should be essential in your skincare routine! The gel-like skincare solutions can be the make or break when it comes to targeting your skin concerns and achieving the results you want. However, while they may seem easy to use, many of us are often applying them improperly which may mean delayed results or no results at all. Here’s the low-down on what a face serum is and how you can get the most out of your chosen serums.

What is a Face Serum?

A face serum comes with different active ingredients that help with specific skin concerns. These active ingredients are added in the serum in high quantities to deliver maximum results. The serum is always a liquid or gel-like formula and often comes with different formulas for AM/PM.

Where Should You be Looking for Them?

The latest Face Serum range by Conatural is getting the attention of many and for all the right reasons. The brand has been operating as the leading organic and clean beauty brand in Pakistan and has segued into clinical skincare means that the best face serums in Pakistan are now available for us to shop!

They have launched six face serums including anti-pigmentation serum, anti-aging serum, skin brightening serum, Vitamin C serum, Hyaluronic acid serum and Niacinamide serum. Pick the one that suits your skin and apply it using the techniques below.

Start with a Clean Base

Starting with a clean base means having a good face wash that thoroughly cleanses your face. If your face is not clean and completely rid of the layer of dirt and pollution that often accumulates during the day, chances are your serum will not penetrate into your skin. If your serum does not get into your skin properly, it will not work!

Ensure you’re always starting with a clean base when you begin to use your face serum.

Apply it to Damp Skin

This is a tip that differs for serums but most of them, like Hyaluronic acid serum, Niacinamide serum, brightening serums and Vitamin C serum, work better when applied on damp skin. They are more likely to be fully absorbed into the skin when patted onto damp skin making the process of results showing faster.

For face serums that contain retinol, apply it on fully dry skin.

Don’t be in a Hurry

Often we’re in a rush and we’re trying to slap on products. That’s just not the way to go about it! If you want maximum benefit from your face serum allow it to be absorbed for a couple of minutes before you move on to the rest of the products!

Now that you know how to get the most out of your face serums, take the skincare quiz on Conatural’s website to know which face serum is the one for you.