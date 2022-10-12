Funding case: IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan till Oct 18:

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted protective bail to Imran Khan to avoid arrest in the prohibited funding case.

Approving the protective bail of Imran Khan until October 18 (Tuesday), the court directed the PTI chief that he can obtain interim bail from the relevant court. The PTI chief was granted bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) restrained the FIA from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan and summoned him into the court.

Imran Khan submitted a petition earlier today (Wednesday) asking for protective bail to avoid being arrested in the prohibited funding case. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition.

Imran’s lawyer told the court that two other co-accused in the case went to the banking court to seek their pre-arrest bails but both the banking and special judge central courts refused to hear their petitions.

Imran did not appear in court, according to the lawyer, since he might be detained.

CJ Minallah inquired of the counsel what was his idea as to which court the petitioner should have gone in the prohibited funding case.

In response, the attorney advised his client to appear before the case’s special judge.

The PTI chairman was then directed to appear before the court in 30 minutes by the judge.

The lawyer replied that his client should go to the court of special judge central in the case.

The judge then ordered to summon the PTI chief before the court in 30 minutes.

Earlier, the PTI chairman submitted an application to the Islamabad High Court seeking protective bail in a case registered by the FIA in the prohibited funding case under the Foreign Exchange Act.

Imran Khan in his plea stated that FIA has registered a case against him under Foreign Exchange Act and pleaded with the court to grant him protective bail so he can appear before the relevant court.

Meanwhile, IHC registrar Asad Khan has raised three objections to Imran’s petition saying that the PTI chief did not do his biometric; he attached an unconfirmed copy of the FIR; and how could the petitioner submit his application to the high court before filing it in a special court.