Canada’s NDP leader supports Khalistan referendum

Canada’s National Democratic Party (NDP) has announced its support for the Khalistan Referendum on Canadian soil, calling it the basic human right of Canadian Sikhs enshrined in local and international laws.

In the latest development on the issue of Khalistan referendum voting in Canada, which has already created huge waves in Canadian internal politics and on diplomatic front between Canada and India, leader of National Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh MP has supported Sikh peoples’ right to seek independence and create Khalistan through the means of referendum.

The NDP leader’s statement is important because the party is an ally of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau government. While responding to a question about the Khalistan referendum and resulting diplomatic rift between Canada and India, the NDP leader stated: “Some people are spreading false information to create division, distract and misinform the public. The straightforward thing is that seeking impudence through referendum is an inalienable right of all peoples.” Dismissing the allegations, insinuations and Indian narrative that Khalistan referendum which seeks secession of Punjab from India, is a crime or terrorism, Jagmeet stated: “In Canada we have Bloc Quebec Party whose members sit next to me in the Parliament. It is not a crime to seek secession and independence through referendum.