Nicotine consumption increasing in Pakistan

Oral nicotine pouches are an advanced form of flavored nicotine product that is gaining popularity in Pakistan. With the rise of vaping comes a rise in nicotine products and an increase in nicotine dependence.

Children exposed to secondhand smoke are at a higher risk for sudden infant death syndrome, respiratory infections, middle ear disease, respiratory symptoms, and slowed lung growth.

According to experts, nicotine pouches consumption for recreation purposes can also lead our youth to smoke cigarettes or another form of tobacco addiction.

In an effort to make Pakistan tobacco-free, the non-governmental organization Chromatic Trust has also launched a second round of awareness campaigns involving young people to send a clear message through postcards that tobacco in any form is unacceptable.