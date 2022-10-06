Fashion talk with Humayun Alamgir

You are a veteran menswear designer in a saturated market. How have you been able to retail your clientele?

Veteran designer sounds interesting as it makes me realise how long it has been now Allhumdullillah. Well, it’s always difficult to retain a market and stay in that percentage. In this field, you have to know and learn everyday and I’m the sort of a person who really welcomes knowledge and learning everyday. I accept and apply. Street smartness and your own research for new trends cuts and patterns are very important. Clients get bored easily; one or two years with a brand and they switch. Quality maintainance and branding also is equally important.

Based in Karachi, you have a flagship store in Lahore and Faisalabad as well. How different are these three markets in terms of sales, preferences and popularity?

I think the fact that I have been born and raised in Karachi has an edge over the rest of the cities. As I have a major group of friends and family who are based here. So the marketing and publicity and word of mouth marketing has always been higher in Karachi. But as far as Lahore and Faisalsbad are concerned, it is too early to compare each of the stores. All stores are my babies, it takes time to grow. I believe one has to be patient in terms of growing. Lahore is almost completing 10 years and has set a totally different market, most of the clients know we are located at MM Alam and it is quiet helpful to us to reach to people located in lahore and in the suburbs of lahore. Faisalabad on the other hand is very new and it has taken a great start Masha Allah. Brand loyalty comes with time and our main target initially for any new market is to exist in every house through any product may it be the smallest of products like perfume or may it be the groom package to a suit.

You design a wide range of outfits from sherwanis to shalwar kamiz to a fragrance collection. Your suits are a massive hit also. Which of these are the most in demand?

That’s my favorite part. I think it’s not fair to compare any product at this time. I beleive products demand changes as per the seasons-every product has a season for instance the wedding seasons the mehndi outfits the sherwanis prince coats waistcoat and suitsgo all togther.shalwar kameez hit peak duriny eid season but perfumes are for throughout the year and now we are with 10 fragnances and duffle bags are to follow.

You are one of the most humble, approachable and down to earth designers we know despite your massive popularity, success and fame. What ethics do you bring with your work?

I have been taught to be humble by my parents, all my life. My dad being a super example. In fact it does not cost a thing along with that i try to take the positives. When you’re humble you somehow end up tackling the clients in a better way. I believe alot of designers work hard and are very talented but giving respect to a client or to sumhow put the other person in a comfort zone where you make him feel special gives you a real edge. It is part of ethics, which can applied in any sort of work. It also keeps the Almighty happy.

It goes without saying that you are also one of the most well-dressed men in the industry. What is your personal style statement?

I have learned over the year and its a big compliment.i have made it a habit of dressing well thats my way of giving back to fashion. I have recently found love for basic so if you ask me i would be more on a semi formal style statment. I love my double breasted with a tee even with sneakers or on a kurta pyjama or shalwar kamiz.

Who do you think is the #1 menswear designer in the country right now?

We have so many working hard it would be unfair to name one although Ismail Farid, Republic and Munib Nawaz are my few favorites.

Does it get stressful and exhausting at times when the orders come in an overwhelming amount? Do you have a credible and a trustworthy team backing you up?

Every year you strive for betterment. Work pressure can give you stress. It is definitely exhausting, if it’s not exhausting then it’s no fun. I like challenges. If it doesn’t happen, I feel I’m not in the game. It just sets the time table of your life, you have to master the art of balancing pressures and stress. Our team deserves all the credit for what they do. Day night in and out. I personally think the labour gets less credit and appreciation although the whole team of Humayun Alamgir is what makes the brand today. Trust combination and believe is our key. We have a Plan B in heavy seasons to meet timelines.

You are an influencer as well with a massive social media following. Does it help you in connecting with prospective clients efficiently? Do you take a break from it?

I have recently started to diversify into influencing. The best part about that is I get to be me. How I want to express as a person wearing Humayun Alamgir. I am surprised with the feedback and reach I get. Being a trendsetter and now a follower, people all over the world get inspired in doing creative stuff. It makes me happy and I can connect with the client and also tell them how to dress and style the clothes through videos which is amazing. Sometimes you really feel like taking a break from posting and creating content but I guess now I have realised it has become a need, you have to be there all the time to stay in the market and to stay in touch with your people. It’s amazing how people positively appreciate you and demanding more intersting content.

You have showcased your stunning collections both in Pakistan and abroad to immense acclaim. What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

Well, I plan my collections and shows in different manner. I have my groom shadi wear in a different show. I make sure I do a show every alternate year and shoots every quarter year. We used to have interesting fashion weeks before but that is missing.

I personally like my collection Nawabzada, Ayaash and a joker themed. I think apart from the show launching a watch as the first Pakistani designer is by far my biggest achievement.

Over the course of your stellar career, you have worked with many celebrities, makeup artists and crew members. With whom have you had the most fun? Who was the toughest to work with?

I have worked with alot of people. Initially, I used to be at every shoot but now bigger projects only. The most fun was the making of ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ song shoot with all the superstars. I think we have very well groomed superstars now from cricketers to actors all have been great with me. We always have been very professional with our shoots. I have loved working with Shahbaz for his photography, makeup and styling. I have had my team with Sajid mostly. They both are very professional and their work is amazing.

You are one of the fittest designers we know. What is your workout routine?

Thank you for the compliment but I’m not the fittest. I try to maintain myself until a point where I look good in the clothes I shoot with. That keeps me going to stay in a certain size. I workout in the day two hours and top it off with a swim follwed by steam sauna jacuzzi to relax the muscles and mind.

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on alot of new things. In the near future, we are working of a fashion film for our upcoming winter collection. I keep dreaming about things want to achieve. I recently came out with duffle bags and for another intersting product you need to be updated with me on my page.

You are one of the most influential people in the country. Who influenced you to pursue your line of work?

I take inspirations from every person who has worked hard and made it there. My dad has helped me supported me and the will do be a perfectionist doesn’t let me go out of the way. There are international inspiration like Tom Ford. I want to come up with all designer products for men that has never been done in Pakistan.