Pre-bookings for ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to commence on Friday

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has been Pakistan’s most anticipated film. It will finally premiere on October 13 in renowned cinemas across the country. On Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m., advance ticket sales will begin.

After a protracted legal battle, the film’s creators have been granted permission to distribute it. Recently, the film’s promoters announced on social media that it had been approved by the Sindh Censor Board. If manufacturers possess the desired certificate of clearance, they will be able to obtain comparable certificates from other regional boards.

In addition to United Arab Emirates, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, the film will also be released in other countries. The largest theatre in Norway is completely sold out for The Legend of Maula Jatt’s world premiere.

Mandviwalla Entertainment’s Nadeem Mandviwalla will exhibit the film locally. As the filmmakers’ presenting partner, Geo Films has formed a partnership with them. MovieGoers Entertainment will distribute it internationally.

Outstanding Ammara Hikmat produced the film in collaboration with AAA Motion Pictures, Encyclopedia, and Lashari Films. It was produced by Ammara Hikmat, and Bilal Lashri directed it.

In this expensive film, Lashari cast some of the finest performers and actors, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, and Gohar Rasheed.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is described as a “hard reboot” of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt, which means that it was remade using cutting-edge VFX techniques. The narrative focuses on Noori Natt, a competitor of Maula Jatt.