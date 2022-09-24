ISLAMABAD: IHC rejects PTI’s plea challenging PPC’s sedition section. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari’s petition, challenging the section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), pertaining to the offence of sedition on Saturday.

According to details, a single bench of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the PTI’s petition against Section 124A of sedition and declared it inadmissible. The court will issue a written order in this regard later.

A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari’s petition against Section 124-A of the sedition law of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

During the hearing, Mazari’s counsel informed the bench that Section 124-A was being used to suppress freedom of expression and it was in conflict with the fundamental rights given in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The IHC chief justice said that even in the PTI’s government, cases of sedition were registered and legislation is the power of the Parliament. He said that the petitioner should go to the Parliament and the court would not interfere in the legislation as everyone should trust the Parliament.

The petition filed through Barrister Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi made the IGPs of the four provinces including Islamabad and the chief secretary respondent in the case.

It stated that section 124A was contrary to the fundamental rights given in the Constitution, adding that sedition cases were constituted to suppress criticism and freedom of expression.

The petition also requested the court to stop the registration of sedition cases and issue stay order on them.