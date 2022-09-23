In support of those affected by the floods in Pakistan, actor Azfar Rehman cancelled his participation in the 2022 HUM Awards in Canada.

In the early hours of Friday, he posted the news on Instagram.

He said he has withdrawn “by choice with due respect to the coveted event”

“Sorry to disappoint my fans in Toronto Canada, I shall not be attending HUM Awards this year even though I’m nominated in the best actor in a negative role category. I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters drowning in the floods. I request the authority at the awards to kindly donate my ticket and stay money to the flood relief,” he wrote, adding that hashtag Pakistan Zindabad.

His post was hailed by several celebrities, including Areeba Habib, Ayesha Omar, Mehwish Hayat, Nadia Afgan, Ali Kazmi, Sadaf Kanwal and Shagufta Ejaz.