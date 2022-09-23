Workshop on zoonotic threats to human population held

The Department of Pathobiology at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) organized a one-day workshop on Zoonoses — infectious diseases transmitted from animals to humans — in in ‘One Health Perspective’.

BZU Vice Chancellor Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi presided over the inaugural session while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr. Masood Akhtar was the Patron of the event, and Dr. Mian Muhammad Awais was the Chief organizer of the workshop.

The workshop was held in connection with an HEC funded project “Molecular Profiling of Zoonotic Enteropathogens at animal-human-environment interface in Cholistan Desert: A way to formulate veterinary and public health policies through one health approach”. The workshop focused on how to disseminate the findings of the project with stakeholders from academia, research,and healthcare settings.