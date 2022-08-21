All resources being used to provide relief to rain-victims: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on the special instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, first of all Sindh government is working to rescue the rain-affected people and all resources are being used to provide them all kinds of relief, including supplies of food, clean drinking water, tents, mosquito nets, health, to save them from hardship. He said that including me, all cabinet ministers, MPAs, MNAs, District Administration and officers of all relevant departments are with the people in the current situation and are always working to help them in every way.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party is aware of its people, they will not be left helpless under any circumstances and will leave no stone unturned in providing all the facilities including all possible help. He expressed these views while talking to media in the premises of Deputy Commissioner Office Thatta hereon today. On this occasion, Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Special Assistants Sadiq Ali Memon and Riyaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, PPP leaders Ashiq Hussain Zardari, Abdul Hameed Panhwar, Ghulam Qadir Palijo, Mehmood Alam Shah, Imtiaz Qureshi, Divisional Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon, DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio and other officers of all concerned departments were also present.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the entire country, including Sindh province from Karachi to Kashmore, has received 500% more rain this time, efforts are taking on to declare Sindh province as a disaster. The purpose of visit is to reach the areas and listen to the problems of the rain affected people and solve them, he added. Chief Minister said that even during the last flood of 2010, all facilities were provided by the PPP government on the instructions of Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, including the issuance of Watan cards for the financial assistance of the people, while still the damages and destroy the houses, crops including cattle are being collected to ensure financial assistance to the victims by including them in Benazir Income Support Program along with early recovery of their losses. Chief Minister Sindh said that orders have been issued to all relevant institutions including PDMA to help the rain victims, while emergency water drainage from flooded and submerged areas including damaged bridges, roads, government buildings of the district has been issued and steps are being taken on priority basis to restore complete infrastructure. In response to a question regarding the Local government Elections to be held on August 28 under Phase-II in Sindh, the Chief Minister of Sindh said that the Election Commission is looking at all the situations arising after the rains and the Election Commission is the only one to decide on the elections.

In response to another question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that orders have been issued to the officers of the health department to ensure the availability of required medicines and all other facilities including snake bite vaccine in all the hospitals and health centers of the district.