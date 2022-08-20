Punjab govt filed cases against PML-N leaders out of revenge, says Tarar

PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar has said that the Punjab government has registered cases against the Nawaz League leaders as a revenge of Shahbaz Gill’s arrest in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media on Saturday outside the Islamabad High Court, where the PML-N leaders had gone to submit their protective bail applications, Tarar claimed that Punjab, under Pervaiz Elahi’s rule, was experiencing an increase in dacoities.

The Punjab government was forewarned by the PML-N leader of the effects of this political retaliation.

Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, was described by Tarar as a puppet and a toy whose key belonged to Imran Khan. He claimed that Banigala was where the Punjabi government was headquartered.

He believed that because the Islamabad police had arrested PTI leader Gill in a sedition case and the Punjab police had filed cases against the PML-N officials in retaliation, the cases had been filed.

If the Punjab government had any evidence against them, he dared it to present it.

Tarar further told the media that Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, was denied permission to meet Gill on Friday at PIMS Hospital because he showed there without first requesting to meet.

Rana Mashhood stated that the moment had come to disregard the fancies of a “Ladla” (blue-eyed individual), as they were detrimental to the national interest.