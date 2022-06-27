The End of the Culture War

Two groundbreaking steps, each contradictory of ideology, and governing branch structure have shaken America, as of last night. Based on the controversy, it would be unconscionable to even begin to describe, what these two decisions mean for the days, weeks, and no doubt years to follow. The Supreme Court of the United States has successfully overturned, the decades-old Roe v Wade decision, giving a woman the right to choose her health, in effect conceiving a child. The 1973 decision was for a long, a highly polarising, and sensitive issue in American society, catering as a base for the culture wars.

The SCOTUS decision is inconsistent, with the popular majority of Americans that believe the issue of Roe, should be one to decide by the individual and their belief, as a private issue. The President spoke moments later, calling it a “sad” day for America, going on to mention his predecessor Donald Trump, and his efforts to pack the court with conservatives. This aim was achieved, as archived by history. Justice Alito, who co-authored the opinion, questioned the idea of Casey (another established precedent), floating the idea, of challenging other rulings too. He went on to note “And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.

This is the beginning of the end for Roe Activists across the country. There is no room for the President to codify unless Congress acts on the issue. At the odd chance that democrats do decide to codify cumulatively, they would need a super majority in the Senate, which is an avenue worth exploring this fall, for the mid-term elections. For Americans, voting pro-choice this November is the only way to avoid socially regressive policy fronts. Speaker Pelosi had this to say about Friday’s Decision: “The hypocrisy is raging, but the harm is endless”. She called the decision by Chief Justice John Roberts “stunning”, as she was at a loss of words, something the President re-iterated later in his speech.

Conservative Agenda wins again, despite the other two branches of government being of Democratic dissent.

After the ruling, another divisive issue seemed to account for more backlashes but this time from the opposite spectrum of the political landscape. Now, it’s worth noting, that a majority of Americans side with upholding Roe and limiting second amendment rights in America. The issue of the Second Amendment is the right to bear arms, for self-protection purposes, to some effect.

The problem is, that the law has been used excessively to incite and carry out violence in cities and states across the nation. From Parkland to Uvalde, schools to Churches to Mosques, to synagogues, each tragedy has been a push forward, attaining the overall image of Background checks, and gun reform in America. The biggest gun lobby, the NRA, has in the past endorsed support for liberal measures surrounding the issue. Today, as the House passed the Bill, with an overwhelming majority, it goes to the President, acting as a setback for the NRA, and pro-arm-bearing activists, even in the United States House of Representatives. The bill, passed Friday, now heads to the President’s desk, and is likely to be signed. It includes various background checks, from the age of 18 to 21. The bill further goes on to expand restrictions to close the “boyfriend loophole”, in gun safety laws, which, as the name suggests, is a loophole, that is now closed, restricts, people with underlying records of abuse with their partners, from owning guns. This includes mental health checks and funding for crisis intervention. An important point to note is that Democrats across the nation wanted to see more done, in terms of banning assault-style weapons. However, in terms of first steps, this is important legislation, that caught bi-partisan support, with its super majority.

A similar number needed to codify Roe, too-And while many across the board endorse more steps to counter ultra-conservatism, the Supreme Court’s decision gives leeway for more hate speech, to a few million, to undercut the rule of law, and decide the fate of society.

A possible reminder here-The Supreme Court was also given a ban on riffles, concerning health and safety laws in the state of New York. Something the court objected to, noting no reference to the argument of constitutional disenfranchisement.

With this culture, war, well underway, to its commencement of the end, many are looking to see what the November election can bring for legislation across dozens of states. From Texas, whose Governor, has expressed intent multiple times to overturn Roe locally, to Arizona state representatives, who are willing and able to restrict travel, charting a series of data breaches due process.

Conservative Agenda wins again, despite the other two branches of government being of Democratic dissent. The Honourable Justices, win again, with their ever-so-controversial decisions to contradict decades-old precedents. It’s plural, since Obergefell along with others, is being challenged by states across the country, seeking to virtually destroy a century’s worth of reformist progression.

The writer is a columnist and a linguistic activist.