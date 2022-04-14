The real conspirator is exposed

There, you have it. It was this simple to get to the bottom of all the confusion that PTI created about a foreign conspiracy in the dying days of its administration. Now the DG ISPR has confirmed that the mysterious cable at the heart of the alleged “regime change” operation, which was analysed by the national security committee, did not imply any conspiracy against the state or the prime minister, especially one that involved bankrolling a no-confidence motion in parliament.

This confirms the joint position taken by PDM at the time, that the then prime minister lied to save his skin, and he didn’t mind subverting the constitution and plunging the entire country into a deep constitutional crisis just to hang on to power for a few more days. And it’s now very clear that in the bitterness of defeat he’s lashing out at the judiciary, for calling out his attack on the constitution, and also the establishment, for staying neutral as he was hung out to dry.

ISPR also made it very clear that vicious attacks on social media targeted at important institutions and individuals will not be tolerated; especially when they are based on desperate rumours that have nothing to do with the truth. The fact is that Pakistan has been pushed to a very crucial crossroads by the sheer incompetence of the previous administration. Now, as a reliable government attempts to put the economy back on track, a fact also cheered by the stock and currency markets, the entire ecosystem needs to line up and pitch in in any way possible. And it’s a shame that as much as businesses as well as consumers are giving actionable ideas about restoring growth, despite the recent hawkish squeeze by the state bank, PTI is now doing what it can to destroy the economy from outside government, after effectively giving it the kiss of death while in government.

So much for the slogans of change and the aura of righteousness from an individual that turned out to be a little more than a con artist.

Since the fallen kaptaan has nothing to offer in terms of ideas, he will continue to spread hatred about institutions that hold up the state. Of course, nobody from the crowds gathered to cheer him will tell him that the supreme court was forced to convene in the thick of the night only because he was crossing all forbidden lines by ridiculing its verdict and destroying the constitution and he had to be stopped at all costs.

And he’s so frustrated that the army didn’t intervene to save him that he’s got his hordes to chant anti-army slogans at their rallies like a spoilt brat who can see nothing beyond getting even. But nobody, not even those frighteningly divorced from reality, can run from the long arms of the law for too long. In trying to stir up a storm of hatred, Imran Khan has only exposed himself. Soon, it will become crystal clear that the entire foreign threat was made up just because his ego didn’t allow him to accept a perfectly legitimate, constitutional defeat by his opponents. And if he’s unwise enough to dig in his heels deeper still, then he and his followers will be made examples out of the likes of which will not be forgotten anytime soon.

If, as ISPR says, there was no conspiracy from the US to unseat the former PM, it is proved that the real conspirator, who trampled on the constitution and left the country without a government for almost a week, is Imran Khan.

The writer is a LUMS graduate and currently serves as PMLN MPA. She is a close aide of Maryam Nawaz and tweets at @hinaparvezbutt