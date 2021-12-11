GCU Endowment Fund Trust gets Rs 2m donation

Dr. Masood Akbar, an expatriate Old Ravian, has given yet another donation of Rs. 2 Million to the Endowment Fund Trust of Government College University Lahore (GCU-EFT) for initiation of two more Golden scholarships for deserving students after the names of his dear ones.

Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt Secretary Executive Committee GCU-EFT has disclosed that Dr Akbar has already initiated four golden scholarships in past and tally of his sponsored perpatual scholarships has risen to sis. He added the original amount of donation is never be spent by the Trust, and only the income earned on donation, is used for scholarships. He shared that the total number of golden scholarships in the GCU-EFT has risen to 123 now.

Mr. Iqbal Z. Ahmed, the President of the Trust said these perpetual golden scholarships shall be given to financially-challenged students on need basis every year for ever. He believed that sponsoring education of deserving student is the best way of charity which can bring qualitative change in society. He said each golden scholarship covers university fee as well hostel expenses of one deserving student every year.

GCU-EFT Executive Committee members Mian Misbahur Rehman, Dr. Parvez Hassan, KaziAfaq Hossain, Dr. Safdar Ali Malik, Mr. Javed Habib Oberoi, Mian Ashraf also appreciated and welcomed the donation of DrFarouq.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Asghar Zaidi also applauded this great gesture of Dr. Akbar and appreciated the efforts of the Executive Committee for the Trust and GCU.

Iqbal Z Ahmed stated that it’s indeed a proud moment that with the sincere and untiring efforts of Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt this generous donation is received. Every year, hundreds of deserving students are benefited to complete their academic programs for GCU. He further assured that we will continue our efforts for the welfare and development of our Alma Mater.