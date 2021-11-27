Katrina’s wedding mehndi is worth a whopping Rs 100,000

Rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding have been doing rounds the internet for the last few weeks.

According to the reports, the couple will tie know in December.

Katrina and Vicky will reportedly have a grand wedding. Though the couple has not yet sent the invites.

The latest media reports say that Katrina Kaif will apply mehndi which will be made and sent from Rajasthan.

The worth of the Mehendi is a whopping Rs. 1 lakh.

According to a report, Katrina Kaif will be applying one of the most expensive Mehendi on her big day.

This Mehendi is known as ‘Sojat Mehendi’ which will be sent for Katrina Kaif from Pali district of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The report further reveals that the Mehendi artisans of Sojat are preparing the Mehendi by hand without adding any artificial chemicals to it.

Reports revealed that the seller of Mehendi will not be taking any money for it. Recently a report revealed that Vicky and Katrina will impose no mobile rule at the wedding.

Guest will not able to carry their phones inside the venue. The couple has strictly asked their team and management agency to make sure that no pictures or videos of the wedding make their way to the internet. Vicky and Katrina have a dedicated team to ensure privacy.

Rumours say that the couple’s wedding will take place in Rajasthan at a beautiful fort-turned-resort called Six Senses Resort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Katrina and Vicky want acute privacy on their special day. It is also reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will shift to a new house after the wedding.

The rent of the house, which is situated in Juhu will cost the couple 8 lakh rupees per month.