New Zealand PM requested Imran for postponement

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted New Zealand’s Prime Minister to discuss postponement of their cricket team’s tour to Pakistan. The minister said in a tweet that Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured her that the New Zealand team was provided foolproof security in Pakistan. He said that according to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), New Zealand’s own security experts had expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s security arrangements. “Our intelligence agencies are among the best in the world”, the minister said and there was no security threat to the New Zealand team. However, the Prime Minister of New Zealand requested Prime Minister Imran Khan for postponement of the visit in view of the policy of extreme caution, the minister said. Separately, Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had desired that Pakistan and Tajikistan should play role in bringing various Afghan ethnic factions closer. In a media talk the minister said that Tajikistan has an important role to play in bringing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.













