Establishment Division spoils Tariq Malik’s celebrations

Tariq Malik might have celebrated his epic comeback to the top office of Nadra after the federal cabinet on June 8 approved his appointment. He might be busy receiving farewell receptions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) where he is currently working.

But the Establishment Division’s June 18 notification, which is exclusively available with Daily Times, will be giving Tariq Malik sleepless nights if its contents are to be read. Replying to a notification about the appointment of Tariq Malik as Nadra chairman dated June 17, the Establishment Division has objected to the emoluments and perks recommended for the new appointee. Citing section 33 of the Nadra ordinance 2000, the letter says the issue be referred to the law and justice department for clarity.

Though the letter is silent on the salary and perks, informed sources told Daily Times the PTI government recommended a salary equal to $20,000 a month for Tariq Malik. Despite this, the appointment sailed through the cabinet without any objection from any member. Though the establishment division has not raised any objection to the selection process, the Establishment Division objected to the summary moved to the cabinet by the Interior Ministry, saying that the ministry moved the appointment summary on June 9 without consulting the Establishment Division, so the ministry had better issue notification by itself, instead of looking towards the Establishment Division.

Who is behind the fiasco?

Sources said Nadra’s ex-chairman, Usman Yousaf Mobeen, is said to be behind the fresh notification.

The twist in Tariq Malik’s appointment as Nadra chairman may hamper the government’s plan for going for e-voting. An ordinance authorizing and binding the Election Commission of Pakistan to procure electronic voting machines and giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis through the Internet voting system holds the field has been introduced.

Earlier in 2013 as Nadra chairman, Tariq Malik confirmed that the then opposition’s demand to verify that the 2013 elections were free and fair was possible to be met through thumb impression verification using the biometric system. He paid the price for this stance as he was terminated from service by the then-Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

However, a month later he resigned, alleging extreme pressure from the government and unknown party workers who threatened to kidnap him and his family.