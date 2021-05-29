‘Friends: The Reunion’ — netizens can’t get over Cindy in Ross Geller’s leather pants

As Friends Reunion took us back in time to relive some emotionally stirring moments from the show, it also revisited some memorable costumes, except this time, there were worn by celebrities rather than the original cast. One of these costumes was Ross Geller’s tight leather pants which he could not pull back on during a date. Worn by David Schwimmer on the show, the pants made a comeback with Cindy Crawford who walked the ramp during the Friends Reunion fashion show. The supermodel paired the pants with an oversized button-down shirt. Needless to mention, fans were overjoyed to see the iconic pair of pants. “Thank you #FriendsReunion for giving us Cindy Crawford in Ross’s black leather pants,” wrote a social media user. Another expressed, “I loved it! I was so stoked to see Cindy Crawford in Ross’ leather pants!” Meanwhile, model Cara Delevingne won a lot of cheer when she appeared in Rachel Green’s bridesmaid dress, worn on the show by Jennifer Anniston.













