PIA plane grounded after bird-hit incident

A plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was grounded on Wednesday after it hit a bird soon after take-off.

According to a PIA spokesman, the bird collided with the right engine of the national airline flight PK368, but the plane safely landed at Karachi airport. The PIA spokesperson said the bird crashed into the plane after take-off.

He said there were 162 passengers on board the flight. Damage to the plane will be assessed after transferring the passengers to the lounge. The passengers will be taken to Islamabad on an alternative plane or flight, the PIA spokesperson confirmed.

Such incidents, he said, were due to overcrowding, pollution and lack of an effective bird control system around the airport