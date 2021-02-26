Institute of Nation Building (‘’INB’’)

Today marks a historic day where we witnessed the start of a new Chapter in the honour of our great Quaid with leaders from every walk of life & Government representatives joining at the Quaid e Azam House (the Flag Staff House) for discussing the next steps & our contribution for “Institute of Nation Building” at the heart of the City of Quaid. The reception was co-hosted by Liaquat Merchant & Ikram Sehgal as joint Vice Chairman of the newly constituted Board of Management (BOM) for the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum (otherwise house as Flagstaff House) almost in the center of Karachi! BOM as a JV between Jinnah Society headed by its Chairman, Liaquat Merchant and Karachi Council on Foreign Affairs (KCFR) headed by its Chairman Ikram Sehgal.

Emergence of the Pakistan in 1947 was a mere shadow of what Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had wanted. It was Jinnah, who steered the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent during the most desperate times and enabled them to follow one cause amidst heavy odds to achieve independence. During his lifetime, he brought the wisdom to walk in the path of honour, the courage to follow his convictions, and an abiding compassion for others. He enriched us all by the nobility of his spirit.

Quaid-e-Azam is best described by Professor Stanley Wolpret in his book ‘Jinnah of Pakistan’: “Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three.” As part of his vision, Quaid-e-Azam said, “The first duty of the state is to maintain law and order, to protect the life, property and religious beliefs of its people. The biggest curses of bribery, corruption, black-marketing, nepotism and jobbery, inherited from India, should be put down with an iron hand.

Great grandnephew of the Quaid, former Attorney General of Pakistan, Liaquat Marchant strongly felt that it’s above time that our nation needs to realise and relive the values of our Quaid and needed something of immense value to carry forward Jinnah’s vision & dream of Pakistan. This has led to the formation of an Institute of Nation Building (‘’INB”), at the Flag Staff House, to realise the very same vision and dream of Quaid. Starting with the city of Quaid – Karachi, INB also plans to expand to all major cities of Pakistan.

The electronically smart building housing the INB will not only include an auditorium, a Library mainly having to Quaid’s document and but also a state of art Audio/Visual Center that will show documentaries on Jinnah, Pakistan Movement & other leaders of the movement. It will also have relics and Quaid’s belongings. It will have parking space for several hundred cars in the basement and at least 3 floors.

INB will also hold talks on Jinnah, other leaders of the movement, aspects relating to Pakistan including but not limited to foreign relations, finance, culture, education and any subject that will benefit Pakistan. INB’s auditorium will facilitate youth of Pakistan with various activities.

In addition to above, there will also be organised talks with parliamentarians, ambassadors, diplomats, and Consul General on development of international relations and diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

The writer is former Investment Banker turned philanthropist & public influencer and have held several Top Positions as CEO, Group Director & a Board Member of several Corporate entities in Pakistan after returning from New York where he worked with KPMG at Wall Street