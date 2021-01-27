At least 150 people charged by Justice Department in Capitol riot face up to 20 years in prison

A total of 150 people have been charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol Hill building during a US congressional hearing about Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

The milestone of 150 charged in the riot comes less than a day after the US House transmitted to the Senate an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection. Trump will now face a trial in the same Senate chamber that rioters — aiming to stop Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral win — breached minutes after members of the Senate had been hurried to safety.

Investigators have used 500 grand jury subpoenas and search warrants to gather information in the sweeping, unparalleled investigation, Michael Sherwin, the top US prosecutor in Washington, said in a news conference Tuesday.

Sedition, among other charges, is “what we’re trying to build toward,” Sherwin said.

Sedition is a Civil War-era law that brings up to 20-year penalties for plotting to overthrow the US government and to use force to oppose US government authority or to delay the execution of a US law. Last summer, amid street protests following the police killing of George Floyd, then-Attorney General William Barr encouraged federal prosecutors to use the law against leftist protesters, a move that no one made.

According to the Justice Department, investigations are underway against more than 400 people accused of attacking parliament.