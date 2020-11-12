Shocking photo shows snake eel burst out of bird’s stomach in midair

A wild new photo shows the gruesome moment a snake eel burst through the stomach of a heron in midair — a scene that looks fit for the movie “Alien.”

The one-in-a-million shot, snapped by amateur photographer Sam Davis in Delaware, shows the eel dangling from the bird’s gut as the heron nonchalantly soars onward, Live Science reports.

“The heron didn’t seem to act much differently,” Davis, 58, of Maryland, told the outlet. “It was in the water and flying around.”

Several eagles and a fox were later spotted following the bird near a shoreline — possibly to scavenge dinner in case either critter croaked, Davis said.