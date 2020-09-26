Daily Times

Strategic Planning and Non-Formal Education in Pakistan

“Strategic thinking” and “strategic planning” are  popular concepts, throughout  not  only  the corporate world, where  they were first coined and where big  business  spends  millions  on  such activities, but also among  organizations in the developing world and even in  the education  sector of the developing world. But  what  is  the value  of  strategic  planning  and strategic  thinking for  those  of us working in non-formal education? Strategic planning,  simply put,  is  the process  of  setting goals and  making the  best  use  of resources  to reach those goals.  To be successful, strategic planning must include goals that are realistic in terms of resources available. It must also lead to a creative use of resources—finding them and employing them efficiently in view of the goal.

What  makes  the strategic planning  process  challenging is  its dynamic nature: goals and resources can and should change as time  goes  along,  so strategic planning is not a one-time event. It is a constant process of adjustment. Strategic thinking,  then, is  the mindset, attitude,  skills  and tools  required  for  this  constant  process  of strategic  planning. It is asking the simple questions over and over again, what do we want to do? Why?  How?  The “why” question is  important,  because it  takes  us  to  deeper  levels  of  understanding our ultimate goal, and it gives  us  more options for answering the “how” question.

Goals:  Vision or problem-oriented? Let us now apply these very general  statements  about strategic planning and  strategic thinking  to non-formal education at a national level. We will look  at the Pakistan in  which department of non-formal education  have  been planning to expand  their  programs  significantly. Those  who  are  engaged  in  strategic planning generally begin by  stating goals, either in  terms of  a vision  to  be  achieved  or  in  terms  of  a problem to  be solved.

In Pakistan, the department of non-formal education is also considering several alternative goals. Two of these alternatives are goals stated in terms of a vision of the future. One envisioned a non-formal education system that served every man, woman, and child who lacked a primary school education. The other vision is of a nation free of illiteracy.  The department also considered some problem-oriented goals. One was to solve the problem  of large numbers of  young men who cannot  find employment  because  they  lack  the  basic  skills  needed for  holding a job in the modern  sector  of  the economy.

Another “problem” goal was to  reduce the high drop-out rate in  primary  schools by helping  parents  learn  to  read,  write, and do math  so they could  support  their  young children in school. A broader,  sort  of “meta-problem” was  to improve on  the  poor  quality  of services  currently provided to  school dropouts  and  to parents. What kind of goal, vision-oriented or problem-oriented, is more “strategic” for a department of non-formal education? Vision goals are appropriate for an organization that wants to strengthen its own accomplishments or position in the economy or society. An electronics  company,  for  example,  will set  its  vision  in  terms  of  gaining  significant market  share in its  products, or earning a reputation as the  manufacturer of the highest quality electronic appliances worldwide. A ministry of education will set  a vision  of  building a  school  system  that allows every child to  acquire a good-quality primary education;  a  teachers  college  will  aim  to  ensure that every teacher is  well trained. For the electronics company, the ministry of education, and the teachers college, these visions are suitable and may well be feasible.

Goals stated in terms of a vision, however, seem less appropriate for non-formal education.  Even though non-formal education  is  often a unit  of  the ministry  of education and  therefore expected  to function  like  a  formal  school  system,  in  fact  it  is  very different. A  formal school system is  intended  to meet the common needs  of all children to acquire accredited basic skills  and  to  channel  them through  the  system,  with  increasingly diverse—but  very  limited—options  as  they mature. Non-formal education, in contrast, picks up  the pieces  and looks  for  those whom  formal education  has missed.  The clients, or beneficiaries, of non-formal education are not longer in the  system. In fact, it is their  “outsideness”  or  disadvantage  that brings them into  touch with non-formal education programs.  Thus,  to  set  a goal of  meeting the needs  of  all disadvantaged  men, women, and  children  is not likely to be  feasible through a  single, monolithic  program and  therefore  not  very  “strategic.” Because non-formal education is  aimed at different groups  with  different  needs  and  requiring different  approaches, strategic goals in  non-formal  education programs  are better  conceived  in  terms of problems that  must  be solved.

Let us  look  more  specifically  at  goals  in the area of  literacy. Literacy officials were certain that  they wanted to include literacy among the programs  of  the  expanded  non-formal  education  department. They were midway into a  nationwide campaign in basic  literacy.  Once  the  campaign  had  been completed,  how  should  they define a new goal in  the area of  literacy?  They considered two alternatives. One alternative was  in  terms  of  a vision: for  example, making every youth and adult  self-sufficient  in literacy. This would entail a  post-literacy  campaign  to  follow  up  the  basic  literacy campaign, providing  out-of-school youth and adults with training that would  consolidate  their literacy  skills.

In order to be rolled out efficiently, such a campaign would have to rely on a  fairly standardized  curriculum.  Yet  learners  who have been given basic  skills, come to a post-literacy course with  different  levels  of  competence,  different  needs,  and different  interests.  A standardized course would be difficult  to  teach in these circumstances. An alternative goal was  in  terms  of a problem: breaking the  barrier  between out-of-school  youth  and opportunities  for their participation in productive work, community involvement, and family care. This  would entail a variety of  integrated  literacy  and  practical  skills  training programs, each aimed at a specific group of adolescents or adults who had opportunities for immediate application of their new literacy skills.

Instead, the goal of  a literacy program  should  be set  in terms  of  problem solving.  For  example: The goal of the organization is to improve the management of  crop  pests by  teaching  farmers to  read information on  integrated  pest  management. Or, the goal is to reduce childhood  illness  by teaching mothers to read simple healthcare manuals;  or,  to improve civic responsibility by teaching community members to read locally published newsletters.

This  kind  of  strategic thinking  is  certainly not  new to  leaders  of  effective non-formal education programs, most  of which  have well-defined beneficiary groups  and goals. What  about  more  far-reaching goals of  organizations with a broader  mandate, such as  the  department of non-formal education in Pakistan?  Officials  there are reluctant  to  limit  the  department’s  goal  to  one  of  helping to  solve  the  problems  of a  few groups  of  people,  such as crop farmers or young mother recognize that  a “vision” goal of every person  applying literacy skills  was  well beyond their resources.  To  think strategically  about  goals for a national department  of non-formal education, they needed to probe further into  some organizing principles of  non-formal education. Organizing  principles of NFE programs What principles  guide the design of  non-formal education  programs and  thus  should  guide strategic thinking  about  non-formal education  on a large scale?

In formal education, policy-makers, teachers and  administrators  can  more  or  less  dictate what  students  must  learn and even how they must  learn, because they hold the keys  to  certification  and  advancement  through  the system.  Educators in non-formal programs do  not  have these incentives to  offer.  They can only attract  people who want to learn something in  order  to improve their lives and or to  gain access to opportunities otherwise out of  reach.  In  other words, people who choose to  participate in non-formal education programs  are usually those who have taken  responsibility for their  own learning  and  achievement.  An  effective non-formal  education  program  recognizes  this  important quality of its learners  and keeps  the learner in control of  his or  her learning. So one principle guiding non-formal  education  is that  the  learner must  be allowed to take charge of  his or  her own learning. A corollary is that communities of  learners must  be  encouraged  to  take  responsibility  for  opportunities  for their members  to  learn.

A good  non-formal education program begins  with  activities  that  ensure that  the  community  is  in  charge  and  that providers  of  education are  following  their  lead. A second principle, as we have discussed, is that non-formal education  providers  must  be  responsive to  learners’ needs  and  interests.  One  size does  not  fit  all.  This  means  that  non-formal  education providers  must  help create  curricula and  materials  that  respond  to  the  specific  needs  of  specific groups  of  learners.  The  provider  must  work  with  the group  to  clearly identify  the problem  to  be solved and the resources  needed to  solve it.

A third principle is  that,  more often than not,  those resources  will entail more than just  training. For example, women in a community who want  some economic freedom  may need  credit,  equipment, and supplies as well as  skills training. The non-formal education  provider may  not furnish more  than training, but it may need to  help the women find the complements  to  the training that will  make it useful. These  three principles—learners  taking responsibility  for their  own learning, providers  responding to learners’  needs,  and  the  need for  resources  that complement training—argue against nationwide campaigns or  other  programs  that put the government  in the driver’s  seat  and deliver  a  “one  size fits all”  package throughout  the country. Unlike formal  schools, with  their uniform, nationwide curriculum—at  least  through  the  junior  secondary level, each non-formal education program is targeted to a  small, difficult-to-reach group of  learners, who learn only when  they take  responsibility for doing  so.

Resources:  How  to  stretch the limits? In  recognition  of  these  principles,  Literacy department wanted to  help provide literacy  skills  to  groups  of people that  urgently  needed  literacy  skills,  and  they  knew they might  have to  set  some priorities  among those groups.  But  they  could  not  make these decisions  without  facing the other  aspect  of  strategic planning: matching  resources to  goals. Pakistan, like most African governments, is putting a much  larger  portion  of  its national budget  into  primary  education and higher education rather than Non formal education & literacy.

With its limited  monetary  resources  and pressure for  financing of  higher and  secondary education as well as primary  education,  the government  had  little left  for non-formal education. What  limited  role, then, could government play in  the provision of non-formal  education?  Many non-formal education  programs had already been well established in Pakistan by  non-government organization and other government agencies. None of  them  had large budgets, but about  ten large ones were funded by international donors. Another hundred or so  were new but eagerly seeking funding. About a dozen line ministries had  training  activities that could  be characterized as  non-formal education, including agencies  in  the ministries  of  agriculture,  health, labor, and local government. What could an underfunded  department  of  non-formal  education do amidst  this  complex, variegated field  of  programs  for  small, targeted groups  of  learners?  How could government  officials think  strategically about non-formal education in  this  context? Government  first  step should be to  discard formal education as  a model  for  thinking  strategically  about  non-formal  education.

Unlike  the  formal  system, where the government’s  goal is to envision and build a system  that accommodates all children and most youth, the  government in non-formal education  can help those who have missed out on  the formal  school  system—to  incorporate  training  and  education into  the  solution  of  their  problems.  Instead of  helping teachers  and administrators  authorize students to  move  from  one level of  the system to  the next,  government can help non-formal education providers to authenticate courses  that have practical, immediate  application  in learners’  lives.  Instead of  a uniform  formal curriculum, the non-formal education department  can foster  myriad curricula. Instead  of maintaining professional support systems such  as  teacher  training colleges,  and administrative  and infrastructure  support  systems such  as  payroll  and  construction,  the non-formal education department must encourage disparate groups  of learners to  find  their own support.  These  tasks  are  not  easy, and they may explain why governments  and funding agencies  are much more willing to build large school formal  systems  than  to  support  the non-formal education sector.

Non-formal education does  not lend itself to  bureaucratic  strategies. Government’s  next step should be to  invite the other  providers  of non-formal education—NGOs  and other government organizations—to participate in its  strategic planning. This  invitation  resulted  from  the department’s  thinking strategically about  resources. Officials recognized that the  department’s budget was  unlikely to  grow much more  than  its  current. They also  recognized that  by far  the largest  share  of  funding for  non-formal education went through  NGOs, and that a sizeable  amount  went  through other  government agencies. The department’s  strategy,  they concluded, should continue to  rely on NGOs  and  other  government agencies  to  provide non-formal education in  the country.   This was  not  simply because government did  not  have  the funds  to  replace NGOs  or  take over their  programs  because  NGOs also provide non-formal education in good way..  They were small, flexible, and mobile. Thus, one NGO or agency could help address  the problems  of  one or  more  limited groups  of  people.  Among  them, they could  use  a  variety  of  methods  to help  solve a variety of  problems.  They could form alliances, including  alliances  with organizations  and agencies  that provided complements  to  education and training, such as  credit, equipment,  supplies,  and even work.

Government’s  role:  What  is  strategic? We  have defined strategic planning as  the process  of  setting goals and  making the best use of resources to  reach those goals. What  makes planning  strategic  is  creative thinking about choices among  goals  and  among  resource  uses  and  among the dynamic interaction between goal choices and resource choices. If the government  adopts a problem-solving goal, and if it  relies  on NGO and other  government agencies  to  provide resources  to  non-formal education, what  then  is  government’s  role?  Or,  in terms of  strategic  thinking,  how  can  government  facilitate the use  of available resources  (mostly those  of other  organizations  and  agencies)  in  meeting its  goals  (problem solving)?  In  full consultation with  all non-formal education providers, Literacy &NFE department has arrived at useful  role  of  government  in  this  situation, and thus it  has  set its goal: to  help non-formal education providers  improve  the  quality of  their services.  To  do  this, the department  of non-formal education should work with providers  to set standards,  share information, and improve accessibility of  services. To  set  standards,  the  department  has  considered  several options.  One is  to  write exemplary curricula in  several  courses,  including literacy, that  non-formal education providers  could  adopt or  adapt  to their  own  programs.

Another is  to  certify  service providers to  offer certain courses and perhaps  to regulate  providers,  outlawing any that  were not  certified. A third is  to  prepare tests in literacy and math that  would allow  learners  to certify  their acquisition of  skills  equivalent to  those  taught  in primary  school.  Literacy Department is  still considering these options and which is  the best to  pursue. To  share information, the  department  should established  a sub-goal of  offering  workshops  and forums  at which non-formal education  service providers within the country could keep informed  about  best practices  and other  developments. Forums  would allow providers  to  regularly  share  with  each  other information about  their  programs, challenges, successes and problems.  Workshops  would allow those  with  some  expertise to  train others; they would also  allow providers  to  present  particular challenges  and ask for  help, and they would  bring  in  experts  from  outside the  country.

The department  would also  help finance visits  by providers to  regional meetings  and to  other countries with strong non-formal education programs. To  improve  accessibility  of  services, the department should  convert the temporary centers  it established  for  basic  literacy  training into more permanent village-based centres  for non-formal education  where  non-formal  providers  could  offer  courses  and  information. This  is  a challenging goal,  and  officials are defining various options  for reaching it.  They are thinking strategically about its feasibility,  including  the likely need to limit this  program to  selected villages—at least in the  near future.  They are also  looking  for ways  to mobilize local resources  in establishing and operating village centers.

Literacy officials  recognize that  in order  to  meet  two  of  its  three sub-goals,  information  sharing  and service improvements, the department  should operate  closer to  the  local  level. Thus, they  plan to  open   offices  at  the Tehsil level/Local level within the  next  year  and have  asked for  new  posts  to  be  created.  Officers  at  the Tehsil level will have authority and  discretionary budgets  that allow them  to hold information sharing events  and  to help villages  establish non-formal education centers. Thus, Literacy should work with its partners  in non-formal  education  to determine  its strategy  for improving  the quality of  services. It  should be thought strategically about goals, opting for  addressing solvable  problems  rather  than aiming  at an unachievable vision. It should should be thought  strategically about resources,  opting  for  collaboration  in mobilizing a range of  resources rather  than  building its own monolithic structure.

Non-formal education will  never  be a static field, with all  the  necessary  structures  in place  and resources  on  track. As  the country develops,  its  economic and  social needs  change continually, and the role of  education and  training in  meeting those  needs  changes  as  well. The department of  non-formal education in Pakistan has  begun and will continue  to think strategically  about  its  goals  and resources. The department  has found that  the strategies  best  suited  to supporting  non-formal education are extremely different  from  those  suited  to supporting  formal education. It  has decided to  frame its goals in terms of problems to  be solved  rather  than  visions  to be  achieved,  and it  has  set  goals  in  view of  available resources.  These resources  are not  limited to what the ministry  of education  budget can provide.  Instead, they  mobilize  resources  in  the nongovernment  sector, in other  government  agencies, and even in  communities.

The department should establish good working relationships with NGOs and  other  government agencies that provide non-formal education.  It should set  up  mechanisms  for  continual  dialogue  with these organizations on  problems  that non-formal education can help to  address.  Working  together, the  department,  NGOs,  and  other non-formal education service providers  will regularly assess  how well they are doing and helping  to  solve priority problems.  They will also  consider  together  what  new problems  are arising, and what  shifts  in priorities  they want  to  adopt. Not  every department  of  non-formal education would  choose  the  same strategy  that  Literacy department  has developed.  But every  department  should think  strategically about its choices. It  should examine the differences between vision-oriented and  problem-oriented goals.  It  should also  take into  account  the differences between the  sources  and amount of  resources  available  for  formal  and  non-formal education.  Finally, every department  should  think about  the interaction  between goals  and resources—formulating goals  that  match  resources  and mobilizing resources  among all those who participate in non-formal education.

