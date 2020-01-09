PRCS distributes 20,000 ‘Panda Packs’ among schoolchildren

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in collaboration with China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation is distributing 20,000 school bags among students of government-run schools in the federal capital.

A ceremony was held here at Islamabad Model School for Girls, Sector F-7/1, to distribute ‘Panda Packs’ among the students. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood graced the event as Chief Guest. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing was the Guest of Honor, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq, PRCS Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed, China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation Vice President Wang Xingzui, diplomats, officers of Federal Directorate of Education, teachers, volunteers and students were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said the economic cooperation between Pakistan and China is fast turning into people-to-people collaboration, adding that the distribution of thousands of Panda Packs in Islamabad by China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation in collaboration with the PRCSis a proof of the growing multi-faceted relations between the two countries.

The minister congratulated Abrar ul Haq on assuming the charge of chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society. He hoped that the PRCS will achieve remarkable progress under the visionary leadership of Abrar ul Haq.

In his speech, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said his country is ready to help Pakistan in its ‘Education for All’ project, adding that Chinese companies are willing to channelize more resources for human development in Pakistan. He also congratulated Abrar ul Haq on taking over as chairman of the PRCS. He offered China’s all-out support to the PRCS in its services for the ailing humanity.

PRCS Chairman Abrarul Haq said the Panda Packs are not just school bags but a ‘package of love’ by China for the people of Pakistan. He said this beautiful gift will stay in the minds of the young kids for their whole life. Abrar ul Haq said around 61 per cent population of Pakistan lives in rural areas, where educational facilities are not up to the mark. He said distribution of school bags among rural students of the federal capital is a highly welcome initiative.

Abrar ul Haq said China has always been on the forefront in helping Pakistan in the time of need, and hoped that cooperation between PRCS and the Red Cross Society of China will grow in the times to come. “Together, we will serve humanity. Long live Pakistan-China friendship.”

In his speech, PRCS Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed said the PRCS envisages a long and productive partnership with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to keep carrying out such effective and fruitful ventures in future.

China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation Vice PresidentWang Xingzui said Panda is a symbol of peace in China. He said the Panda Packs for the young kids are a token of best wishes and love for the Pakistani nation.

Under the project, 20,000 school bags are to be distributed among students from grade 1 to 5 studying at government schools mostly in rural areas of the federal capital. More than 12,000 bags have already been distributed among thestudents in the targeted areas.