Trump’s view about Khan’s mediation in Saudi-Iran affairs

The terroristic Attack on Saudi Arab oil facilities on 14thof September not only caused and raised disruptions between Saudi Arab and Iran but also has trembled state of affairs point in time. It was a great loss to Saudi Arab affecting 5% of Global oil supply. Saudi Arab sans peculiar and flawless reasons blamed Iran of accusations in this regard. Houthis of Yemen declared the action as theirs. Owing to the incident, numerous disruptions have beleaguered the whole world especially middle east.

Saudi Defense declared cruise missile of Iranian origin. Here inculcates in mind about proliferation of arms. The state of affairs raised tensions to pinnacle. Arms proliferation and manufacturing of different missiles and weapons is violation of INF treaty.

Confrontation raised gloomy picture of possibly deadly wars in Middle East. Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Lebanon are worthy of high tensions after this. US President Trump requested Khan’s mediation in the affair and fizzle out situation by means of negotiations amicably. PM Imran Khan conferred with President Rouhani in UN HQ to discuss the current state of affairs and maintain the peace and order. None actually knows about ideal discussions in UN HQ.

UK President Boris Johnson credibly asserted that he would never want any kind of disruption between Saudi Arab and Iran affecting the whole Middle East razing to the ground. Further UK President overtly claimed that Britain has ultimately concluded the responsibility of attack on Saudi Arab oil facilities on Iran. It is hypothetical opinion in Middle East Saudi Arab to be foot-soldier of USA. Saudi Arab and USA look tense and worried about confrontation of Iran using nuclear escalations.

Dilemma is the thing that denial of INF treaty by US can hamper arms proliferation to peak. Arms proliferation is to lead world into shackles of doom and gloom having chaotic disruptions and disorders

Dilemma is the thing that denial of INF treaty by US can hamper arms proliferation to peak. Arms proliferation is to lead world into shackles of doom and gloom having chaotic disruptions and disorders. As excess of anything is bad so the arms proliferation more than required for adversaries is bad for humanity and may be abused. Keeping nuclear and chemical weapons do mean to wait for impending gruesome killings and genocides. Of late, attack on Saudi Arab oil facilities is eyewitness of the hazards of arms.

If war is waged, US will have to fleece her of lucrative businesses and resources in costly war in result. However, US do not want any war. Trump keeping his promise of “Bringing back our boys home”, is willing to disengage soldiers in Afghanistan. As US President agreed upon dignity or face-saving agreement with Taliban so he does here by asking Khan’s mediation.

Here also raises point in mind about dignity and reputation of PM Imran Khan before President Trump. Imran Khan’s strategy may work here. Instead of limiting a single identity finding solution to problem, the case ought to be presented in United Nations Organizations in order to achieve best results of candid opinions and transparent judgments within no time as it already lacks.

The possibilities of war between Saudi Arab and Iran are less but communication of life-threats and burning words cannot be regarded. Yet such situations are no less than quandaries. May Trump’s view of Khan’s mediation be proved successful resulting in amicable relations between Saudi Arab and Iran and non-proliferation of arms and weapons!

The Member Central Body HRDO Sindh