Shahid Khaqan Abbasi undergoes hernia operation

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has undergone a successful Hernia surgery in a private hospital in Islamabad here on Thursday.

Abbasi, who is in judicial custody in connection with an inquiry into the LNG scandal, was shifted to the hospital on November 4.

The medical board has also briefed the government regarding Abbasi’s stay in the hospital.

He required another 5 hours to fully regain consciousness, he was put under anesthesia to perform the surgery, sources said.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the former prime minister on July 18.