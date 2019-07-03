Pakistan thrash India to claim World Snooker title

Pakistan came on top of India in the final of IBSF World Snooker Championship Team Event in Doha, Qatar the other day (Tuesday), defeating the archrivals 3-1 only three days after beating them in the Asian Championship. Defending champions India’s team, comprising experienced Pankaj Advani and Laxman Rawat, lost to Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal and Mohammad Bilal in a closely fought out contest. Pakistan won the first two frames and looked on course for a whitewash in the final before India made a comeback to win the third frame to stay in the contest. However, Pakistan won the fourth frame to deny India back-to-back crowns. Pakistan had defeated Qatar’s Mohsen Abdulaziz Bukshaisha and Ahmed Saif 3-1 while India staged a comeback from the brink of defeat to beat Ireland’s Brendan O’Donoghue and Aaron Hill 3-2 in the semifinals of the mega event. On June 29, the same Indian team were beaten by Pakistan’s Babar Masih and Zulfiqar Qadir 3-2 in the ACBS Asian Team Snooker Championship.