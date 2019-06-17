Indian forces martyr two more youth in IHK

At least two more innocent Kashmiris were martyred on Monday in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK). Indian forces carried out a cordon and search operation in Bidoora-Achabal area of Islamabad district of IHK, during which the two youth were martyred.

The occupation forces also suspended mobile phone and Internet services in Islamabad district during the operation.

Meanwhile, Indian police said three Indian soldiers, including an officer, were injured during the attack. The latest act of state terrorism comes after the occupation troops launched massive cordon and search operations in Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Bandipore districts of IHK.