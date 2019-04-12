ISPR promotes four major generals to the ranks of lieutenant major

The military media wing of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the promotion of four major generals to the rank of lieutenant general on Friday.

According to a document given out by the ISPR, the officers promoted are:

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood s currently working as the director general analysis of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed is serving as the DG counter intelligence with the ISI.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is appointed the vice chief of general staff. He has previously served as DG military operations.

Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas is serving as the commandant of School of Infantry and Tactics Quetta.