Shaun Marsh signs three-year Melbourne Renegades deal

SYDNEY: A three-year deal for Shaun Marsh with Melbourne Renegades was made to look like a shrewd bit of business on the very day it was announced, after the left-hander’s dropping from the ODI team suggested he was likely to be available to the defending champions for virtually the whole of the Big Bash League next summer. Having been a part of the Perth Scorchers squad, closely linked to the Western Australian state set-up of which he is also a part, ever since the BBL’s inception in 2011, 35-year-old Marsh is believed to have knocked back a one-year contract with the team of his hometown in order to pursue greater security and a fresh environment in Melbourne. Having done so, he will be moving from the team that bottomed out after a long run of success by finishing last on the tournament table in 2018-19, to the side that under the leadership of captain Aaron Finch and coach Andrew McDonald have been able to lift the BBL trophy for the first time.