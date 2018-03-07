Top cop admonishes three DPOs over poor performance

LAHORE: Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan Tuesday directed district police officers (DPOs) and regional police officer (RPOs) to ensure security of worship places for

minorities, educational institutions and foreigners, especially Chinese.

Every step should be taken to arrest criminals, he said, while addressing a conference at CPO Officer via video link in which all RPOs and DPOs of the province participated. The top

The inspector admonished DPOs of Okara, DG Khan and Rahim Yar Khan over their poor performance and directed them to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders. He asked them to improve their performance within a month and ensure safety of property and lives of public. He directed them to take all possible steps to eliminate anti social elements from the society.

He said that torture killing under police custody would not be tolerated and added that action would be taken against those officials found involved in such acts without discrimination. He said that potential measures should be taken to implement Loud Speaker Act and assurance of formation of special teams for its implementation by RPOs and DPOs.

In the session all RPOs and DPOs briefed the IG about front desks, model police stations, arrest of proclaimed offenders.

The provincial top cop appreciated the performance of Mianwali and Multan DPO and CPO. He said officers concerned should cooperate with officers of the Pakistan Information Technology Board (PITB) to maintain efficiency of front desk projects and depute a focal person to oversee front desk project.

He said that it was a responsibility of all RPOs and DPOs to assess IT projects regularly so that steps could be taken for its betterment with the passage of time.

The inspector general said that the process of weapons stock checking should be completed in all districts until March 15. He said that search and intelligence-based combing operations should be carried out in all districts regularly. He called for a stern action against drug pushers. He said that an awareness campaign should be launched at academic institutions to make students aware about the hazards of drug abuse.

He said that anti-riot force should be ready to deal with any untoward incident during protest and sit-in rallies.

Published in Daily Times, March 7th 2018.