13 FIA officials fired on PM’s orders after Greek boat tragedy

In a significant move following the Greek boat tragedy, 13 officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been dismissed from their positions. This action follows the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in response to the officials’ involvement in the incident.

FIA Director General Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir confirmed on Tuesday that departmental proceedings are ongoing against the personnel implicated in the tragedy.

The officials were stationed at Faisalabad Airport at the time of the incident, and their dismissal is part of the agency’s commitment to holding individuals accountable for negligence and misconduct.

The dismissed personnel include one inspector, two sub-inspectors, two head constables, and eight constables. Additionally, three constables’ promotions have been halted, and disciplinary actions have been taken against those found responsible.

Jahangir, speaking during a hearing in Islamabad, stressed that there is no place for negligent or irresponsible officials within the agency.

He further stated that strict actions would continue against FIA personnel involved in illegal activities, underscoring that accountability is essential to combat human trafficking and ensure justice for victims.

Previously, 37 other FIA officials had been dismissed over their involvement in similar boat accidents. Jahangir reaffirmed the agency’s stance on transparency and accountability, stressing that no leniency would be shown to those exploiting innocent citizens.

The FIA has vowed to continue its efforts to eradicate human trafficking and ensure the punishment of those found guilty of such heinous acts.