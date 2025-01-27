Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC against £190m conviction

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have formally challenged their convictions in the high-profile £190 million case, filing appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

Their lawyer, Khalid Yousuf, submitted the appeals, arguing that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had “maliciously misused its powers” during the investigation. The legal team claimed that the accountability court’s ruling was rushed and based on an incomplete probe.

The appeal further alleged that NAB failed to obtain the agreement text from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), raising questions about the investigation’s integrity. It also pointed out that NCA officials were excluded from the inquiry, and the prosecution failed to present crucial evidence.

Seeking relief from the IHC, the appeal calls for the annulment of the sentences handed down by the accountability court on January 17 and requests the acquittal of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the case.

Background of the £190 Million Case

The case revolves around allegations that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi facilitated undue benefits for property tycoon Malik Riaz in exchange for land donations to the Al-Qadir Trust University. According to NAB, Malik Riaz transferred 458 kanals and 4 marlas of land in Mouza Barkala, District Jhelum, to the trust.

On January 17, an accountability court, presided over by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, sentenced Imran Khan to 14 years in prison and Bushra Bibi to seven years, along with hefty fines, adding to their legal and financial troubles.