Lakki Marwat: A new chapter of brutality by the Khawarij

Once again, the Khawarij have demonstrated their enmity and brutality by targeting innocent and defenseless people in Lakki Marwat. This group, which has always been an enemy of peace and progress, initially kidnapped government employees and later began killing the helpless captives.

Earlier this month on 9th January, Fitna al Khawarij abducted 16 workers associated with a mining project linked to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in the Qabool Khel area of Lakki Marwat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The workers were traveling to the mining site when armed militants intercepted their vehicle and took them hostage. The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the kidnapping and later released a video featuring

some of the abducted workers, urging the government to meet their demands. Although security forces launched an immediate rescue operation, managing to recover eight of the 16 kidnapped individuals, the remaining workers are still held captive. Efforts are ongoing to ensure their safe release while dealing with the threats posed by the Fitna Al Khawarij.

According to sources, the government was making continuous efforts to secure the release of the abducted individuals. However, the Khawarij, in their cruel pursuit, brutally murdered one of the captives to increase pressure on the authorities. They then cunningly recorded a video statement from another kidnapped individual, falsely claiming that the victim had died in an airstrike conducted by security forces. On January 25, members of the Khawarij handed over the victim’s

body along with another hostage to the elders of the Qabool Khel tribe. They deceptively propagated the false narrative that the victim had died in an airstrike, which is a blatant lie and mere propaganda aimed at tarnishing the reputation of security forces. The ongoing operations for the release of the abducted individuals have been deliberately cautious to ensure the safe return of hostages. Despite their heinous acts, the Khawarij are now attempting to shift blame onto the Pakistan Armed Forces.

PTM has also stepped in to exploit the situation for political gains. Sources indicate that PTM members in the area are planning to block roads and create unrest against the government, further amplifying the false narrative of the Khawarij. However, the people of Pakistan are well aware of the deceitful tactics employed by both the Khawarij and PTM and will not be misled by their propaganda.

This group, which has long targeted innocent children, women, and unarmed civilians to mask its weaknesses, stands exposed before the nation. The Pakistani public stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces, determined to see these Khawarij meet their end soon.