New Gwadar airport starts operations with historic first flight

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed at the Gwadar International Airport, making it the first commercial aircraft to arrive at the new airport after its inauguration on Monday.

An official of the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) said in a statement that the first commercial flight, PK-503, had landed at the airport at 11:15am.

The statement read that the flight departed from Karachi at 9:50am and “touched down at the state-of-the-art Gwadar facility at 11:15 AM, carrying 46 passengers”. Meanwhile, Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, along with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, welcomed the passengers.

“Addressing the gathering, Minister Khawaja Asif emphasised the strategic importance of the New Gwadar International Airport in driving economic growth, fostering regional tourism, and strengthening international connectivity,” the statement read.

The defence and aviation minister also distributed certificates and shields to guests “for their contributions to the airport’s success”.

The statement emphasised that the new airport is poised to play a critical role in “connecting Pakistan to global markets and facilitating trade, tourism, and economic development”.

Furthermore, the inaugural flight was also greeted with a water salute.

Constructed with a $230m grant from the Chinese government, Gwadar Airport features a 3,648-metre runway and a 14,000-square-metre passenger terminal equipped with auxiliary facilities, including air traffic control, community hospital and utility services.

Covering about 4,300 acres of land, the airport has an annual passenger capacity of 400,000, expandable to 1.6m.

Additionally, its 3.6 kilometres long runway is capable of accommodating large aircraft such as the Boeing 747 and Airbus A380.

It also includes advanced air traffic control systems, navigational aids, and advanced security features. Previously, the New Gwadar International Airport had remained largely inactive due to the failure of aviation and port authorities to market the facility internationally or engage consultants for its commercialisation.