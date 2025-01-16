Transporters threaten to block highways over ‘unfair’ fines

The All Pakistan Transporters Association Alliance has warned the government of highway blockages if their grievances are not addressed within 72 hours.

In a press conference in Karachi, the chairman of the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association, Mir Shams Shahwani, said transporters were facing unjust fines from several authorities, including oil companies, the National Highway Authority, motorway police, and excise police in Sindh.

Shahwani stated that unless the issues were resolved in the given time frame, they would shut down highways to all traffic, halting transportation operations across the region.

The threat of such action has raised concerns over the potential disruption of logistics and supply chains in Pakistan.

Present at the conference were several notable figures from the transport sector, including Baktawar Khan Wazir, chairman of the All Pakistan Adbil Oil Owners Association; Haji Liaqat Mehsud, president of the All Sindh Truck/Dumper Association; and Abdul Wahid Lari, chairman of the Sindh-Balochistan Mazda Union.

Additionally, leaders from the All Pakistan Mazda Truck Goods Transport Association, All Water Tankers Owners Association, All Pakistan Awan Goods Association, and Karachi Goods Association were in attendance.

The transporters claim that these fines are not only unjust but also detrimental to their businesses, and they are demanding immediate intervention to resolve the matter before the looming deadline.

Earlier this month, despite a slight increase in the prices of petroleum products, transporters in Rawalpindi have hiked the fares of all local routes by Rs5 to Rs10, sparking disputes between passengers and conductors.

Commuters have demanded immediate and strict action against transporters who have not reduced fares and are instead increasing them, despite multiple reductions in petrol and diesel prices in the past.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and traffic police took notice of passenger complaints about the unjustified fare hike and have issued challans to 14 vehicles.

The Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) has made it clear that there’s no valid reason for transporters to hike fares, yet they’re still charging more. This is especially frustrating since they didn’t bother to reduce fares when petroleum prices dropped earlier.

Action will be taken against any public transport vehicles, including buses, minibuses, wagons, coasters, Toyota Hiaces, Suzuki rickshaws, Qingqi rickshaws, taxis, auto rickshaws, and Bykea riders who increase fares, overcharge, or overload passengers, he said, adding instructions have been issued for immediate action against transport operators who raise fares.

The fare for various routes has been increased by transporters, with passengers reporting a hike of Rs5 per ride, and specific increases on routes such as Raja Bazaar to Pirwadha, Kachehri, Sihala, Koral Pul, and Raja Bazaar to Rawat, Kahuta, where local vans have raised their fares by Rs5 each.