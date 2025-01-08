Qatar Airways reportedly closes offices across Pakistan

Qatar Airways has shut down its offices across Pakistan as part of a strategy to reduce operational costs. Despite the closure of these offices, the airline confirmed that flight schedules will continue as planned,. According to reports, the airline’s decision to close its offices will not affect its flight operations, but it will impact certain departments such as counter sales, administration, and finance. In light of the office closures, Qatar Airways will shift its focus to selling tickets through agents and online platforms, while direct ticket sales from its offices will no longer be available. The closure of the offices is attributed to the airline’s efforts to cut administrative costs, with sources indicating that the move is part of broader cost-cutting measures.