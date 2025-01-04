PTI to continue talks even if Imran is sentenced on January 6

In a press conference on Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Waqas Akram Sheikh reaffirmed that the party’s negotiation process will persist even if founder Imran Khan is sentenced on January 6.

He underscored that the ongoing civil disobedience movement is contingent upon the demands raised during these negotiations. Currently, the first phase of the movement is underway, targeting Pakistanis living abroad.

According to Sheikh, these expatriates’ families are being threatened, and the full impact of the movement will be assessed within the next three months.

The PTI spokesperson clarified that the civil disobedience movement is not aimed at the country, but rather at the “bogus” government and what he described as an “incompetent” prime minister. He also acknowledged that PTI’s leadership is aware of the hardships the movement might impose on the public.

Sheikh criticised the current government, asserting that those without a public mandate have been allowed to rule, leading to widespread human rights violations and the military trial of civilians.

He stressed that PTI is a political party, not an armed group, and reaffirmed that the civil disobedience movement will continue without compromise as long as its demands remain unmet.

Addressing speculation, Sheikh denied any arrangement regarding the release of PTI workers from military courts, stressing that their release should not be misconstrued as a goodwill gesture.

In conclusion, Sheikh stated that Imran Khan should not face a sentence on January 6, but reiterated that the negotiation process would continue regardless of the court’s decision.

Opposition leader of the National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has emphasised the party’s clear stance on key issues, including the release of founding chairman Imran Khan and other detainees, along with the establishment of two commissions.

Speaking to the media outside a district court, Ayub said PTI’s position for negotiations revolves around the release of its leadership and investigations into the 9 May and 26 November incidents.

He added that the government must allow PTI representatives to meet Imran Khan, who he claimed is being held illegally.

“The government’s failure to adhere to the law is fostering lawlessness, which will deter investment and harm the country,” Ayub stated. He also criticised the administration, citing shortages of food grains and persistent power outages during winter as indicators of mismanagement.

Earlier, the district sessions court extended Ayub’s interim bail until 9 January in a case related to the 26 November protest at D-Chowk.