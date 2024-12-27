LHC hints at slapping Rs10,000 fine for traffic violations

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suggested imposing fines of up to Rs10,000 on traffic violators to curb violations.

Justice Shahid Karim, during the hearing of an anti-smog case, emphasised the need for strict implementation of traffic laws, urging the Safe City Authority to actively issue e-challans against violators.

The Punjab government’s lawyer informed the court that the Safe City Authority has already been instructed to implement e-challans, to which Justice Shahid Karim remarked, “This is a positive step.”

The court expressed displeasure over the renewal of school registrations without mandatory school buses. A contempt notice was issued to Secretary School Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo, who was ordered to appear in person on December 30. Members of the Environmental Commission presented a report during the proceedings, revealing that school registrations were renewed for two years without enforcing the school bus condition. They further disclosed that a new summary is being prepared, excluding the mandatory bus requirement altogether.

Justice Shahid Karim rejected the Punjab government lawyer’s plea to withdraw the show-cause notice against the Secretary of School Education, stating that his actions contradict government policies. The court also denied the request for a two-month extension to finalise a school bus policy and ordered the immediate submission of a comprehensive policy. The judge remarked that the secretary should be replaced.

The court praised the reduction of traffic congestion near Kinnaird College after the establishment of a drop-off lane and directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to build similar lanes outside other schools to ease traffic flow.

Meanwhile, WASA’s lawyer informed the court that the agency is reissuing tenders for the installation of 190,000 water meters after the previous contractor abandoned the project. The court sought a detailed report on the matter in the next hearing.

School Registration

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday conditioned the registration of new schools with the school bus policy.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC heard petitions filed for combating smog.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim inquired why the judicial order to start buses for 50% of children had not been implemented yet, adding why were no steps taken for school buses.

“The secretary of schools had violated the court orders,” he added. Justice Shahid Karim remarked that the registration of new schools should be stopped, and it should be made mandatory for schools to have buses for transportation.

Every school will have to adopt this policy, and teams have been formed for the fitness certificate of buses. A policy report regarding this matter should be submitted by December 30.

During the hearing, a Judicial Commission member stated that they had asked the MD of WASA to restart the water meter work.

The WASA lawyer explained that there were financial issues with a Chinese company, which wanted to open an account here.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that this work had been delayed too long and should be started promptly, as smog would begin again in the next month.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case until December 30.