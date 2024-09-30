Aleem Khan engages top Chinese investors to invest in Pakistan

Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Investment and Privatization engaged here over 30 top Chinese entrepreneurs in various sectors to invest in Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.

Addressing the “Business Roundtable” at Pakistan’s Embassy, the Minister said that he was pleased to see that a big number of Chinese companies are eager to invest in important sectors such as construction, logistics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, technology, agriculture and automobile industry.

He said, “CPEC has already delivered results in transport infrastructure, connectivity, and energy generation.

As we advance the next phase of high-quality development of CPEC, our joint focus is on industrialization, especially through focuses B2B cooperation, the development of SEZs, Export Processing Zones (EPZs), and the Gwadar Free Zone.”

Pakistan’s renewable energy sector also holds great promise, with an estimated potential of generating 3,300 GW of electricity. The energy consumption is expected to increase further by 1.5 times by 2030. “Pakistan also boasts a vast agricultural potential possessing 9.1 million hectares of arable land and 22.4 million hectares of rangeland for the livestock. By leveraging China’s advanced agricultural technologies and food processing capabilities, Pakistan can be transformed into a regional hub for agriculture and livestock industry”, the Minister added.

He mentioned that Pakistani Government has already launched a solarization drive to promote environment-friendly energy solutions and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels, with special incentives provided for solar panel manufacturing in the country.

Sun Deshi, Deputy Mayor of Linyi Government, Shandong Province and Li Shuang, Mayor of Daming County, Hebei Province showed their willingness to invest in Pakistan, the report added.

“As Pakistan’s healthcare landscape is evolving, we see immense potential in tapping into the demand for its medical tourism,” highlighted Ma Jian, representative of the Sichuan Liaison Office of the China-Pakistan Business Council.

Speaking at a roundtable dialogue on “Cross-Border Medical Tourism” as part of the 2024 World Medical Tourism and Global Healthcare (Boao) Forum (WMTF) held in the picturesque Chinese city of Haikou, Ma highlighted the unique blend of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and modern medical practices offered by China, particularly Hainan, as a prime destination for Pakistani patients seeking world-class treatments at competitive prices. “China boasts advanced medical technologies, groundbreaking drugs and a rich heritage of traditional medicines,” Ma emphasized according to a report carried by China Economic Net (CEN) on Sunday.

He cited China’s biotechnology innovations in stem cell therapy for anti-aging and chronic degenerative diseases, as well as immune cell and gene therapies for cancer, as world-class offerings that hold exceptional value for international patients.

The global recognition of TCM is on the rise, and Ma sees immense potential in attracting Pakistani patients seeking alternative or complementary therapies.

“There is a growing presence of Chinese medicines in Pakistan, with products like Huoxiang Zhengqi Liquid and Lianhua Qingwen capsule already approved and proving their efficacy in treating various conditions,” he added.

The global market for medical tourism is colossal, generating over US$600 billion in revenue last year alone, Ma noted.

However, he acknowledged that collaboration between Pakistan and China in this sector is still in its infancy.