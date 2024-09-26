Los Angeles FC double dream alive after US Open Cup win

Olivier Giroud was on target as Los Angeles FC kept their dream of a rare domestic double alive after defeating Sporting Kansas City 3-1 to win the US Open Cup final on Wednesday.

Extra-time goals from Mexican defender Omar Campos and Kei Kamara sealed victory for LAFC, who are also on course to reach this season’s MLS Cup playoffs. The game had gone to extra-time after former France striker Giroud’s opener was cancelled out by Kansas City’s Erik Thommy.

The victory was sweet for French veteran Giroud, who had also scored in LAFC’s 3-1 Leagues Cup final defeat to Columbus Crew last month.

“I came here, as I said, to win trophies and to play that kind of final,” the 37-year-old said. “I was really sad and disappointed for the team regarding the Leagues Cup.

“We’ve been in a difficult run these last weeks, but we stuck together, and we really wanted to win this trophy for the fans, for the club… It does matter for me, for the boys, and I’m so happy to score in this final and to help the team.” Giroud, France’s international record goalscorer, fired Los Angeles ahead after 53 minutes, calmly tucking away a low finish from Mateusz Bogusz on the right.