KE receives country’s lowest tariff bid for 220MW hybrid project

Earlier this month, K-Electric (KE), Pakistan’s only private utility firm, announced the receipt of seven bids for Pakistan’s first 220 MW hybrid wind/solar project in Dhabeji Sindh. Building up on the momentum, the company marked another important milestone with the opening of the financial bids at a private event in Karachi. With PKR 8.9189 per unit, JCM Power, a Canadian-based renewable energy company, has emerged as the bidder with the lowest proposed tariff, establishing a new precedent in the country’s renewable space.

KE is pioneering the competitive bidding process in the renewable energy space, following an approval from NEPRA in the first half of 2024. With the launch of these projects, KE is sprinting ahead towards a sustainable and promising future, in line with an aim to enhance share of renewable energy to 30% in its mix by 2030. As a next step, KE will submit the bid evaluation report to NEPRA fot it’s approval.